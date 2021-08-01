Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

NOVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 663,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. Novan has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.