NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 1,432,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.81. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

