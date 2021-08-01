NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. NuCypher has a market cap of $154.67 million and $19.99 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,243,907,255 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

