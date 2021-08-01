Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TreeHouse Foods worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

