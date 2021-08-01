Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 455,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 907,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 733,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.22 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

