Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Getty Realty worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.