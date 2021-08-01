Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $7.93 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Playtika at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.63. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.