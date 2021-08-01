Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 121,575 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

