Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kura Oncology worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

