Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NIQ remained flat at $$15.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.