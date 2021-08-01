Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NIQ remained flat at $$15.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
