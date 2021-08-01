Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 57.6% in July

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

