NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

