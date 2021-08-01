Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.76.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

