Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 38.3% Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $332.73 million and $31.68 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.68 or 0.00786250 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.