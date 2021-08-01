Oddz Price Reaches $0.33 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $2.13 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,609.43 or 0.99840222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00824233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

