OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 593,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 193,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

