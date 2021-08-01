Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Okta by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

