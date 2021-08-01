Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.79.

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

