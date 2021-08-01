Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $436.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,747. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

