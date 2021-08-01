Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Omnicell updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.890-$0.940 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

