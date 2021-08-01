OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of analysts have commented on OMQS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of OMQS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
OMNIQ Company Profile
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
