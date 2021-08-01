OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on OMQS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Shares of OMQS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OMNIQ will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.