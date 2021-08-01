ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $66.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $36.52 on Thursday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ON24’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,046,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.