One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 346,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,186. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

