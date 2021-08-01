One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of OSS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 346,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,186. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
