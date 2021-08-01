OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

