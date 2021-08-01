OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Lowered to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.44 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

