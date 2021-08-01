OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Lowered to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.44 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.76.
In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
