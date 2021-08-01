Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,614 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,351,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,308,695 shares of company stock valued at $363,044,965 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

