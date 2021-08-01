Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Carvana stock opened at $337.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $151.44 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $8,308,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.