Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

