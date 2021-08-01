Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of DMC Global worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOOM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.81 million, a PE ratio of 257.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

