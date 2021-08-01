Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

