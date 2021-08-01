Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

