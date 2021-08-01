Oppenheimer Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

