Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,275. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

