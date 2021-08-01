OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 29% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $47,809.31 and approximately $4,344.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00136154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.56 or 1.00259974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00839528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.