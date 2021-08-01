OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a PE ratio of -168.40 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.