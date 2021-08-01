OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 25.6% This Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $100.39 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00800831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,960,474 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

