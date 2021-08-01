Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra Buys 10,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.18 on Friday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

