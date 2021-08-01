Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Up 91.5% in July

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSN. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 28.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ossen Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ossen Innovation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSN opened at $4.51 on Friday. Ossen Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

