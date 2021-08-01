Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

