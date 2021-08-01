Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.
Shares of OSTK stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43.
In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
