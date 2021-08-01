Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

PACB stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.