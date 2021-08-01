Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,911,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000.

NASDAQ:SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

