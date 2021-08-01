Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 9,317 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

