Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $513,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

