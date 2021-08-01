Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $528,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

