Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

