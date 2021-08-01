Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 31,075 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in At Home Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in At Home Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

