Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $495,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 453,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 57,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.