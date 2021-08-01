Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 522.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 522.67 ($6.83).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 552.50 ($7.22). The company had a trading volume of 290,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,148. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.