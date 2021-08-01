Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$20.76. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 633,547 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXT. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.13.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.5000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

