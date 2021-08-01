Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.5 days.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Several research firms have commented on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

